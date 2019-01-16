Amber Rose Reveals She Used To Sell Crack As A Young Girl In Philadelphia

Model/actress Amber Rose hosts auditions for the "Chocolate Rose" weekly program in the Chocolate Lounge at Sugar Factory American Brasserie at the Fashion Show mall on December 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Amber Rose Reveals She Used To Sell Crack As A Young Girl In Philadelphia

She claims she had a good reason.

Published 2 days ago

Amber Rose is no stranger to sharing intimate details about her past.

The model and social media maven recenlty disclosed a little-known fact about a previous job title she held: drug dealer.

Rose, who has been candid about her past as a stripper, revealed that she hit the streets in an attempt to make money for her family. During an appearance on Van Lathan's The Red Pill podcast, Rose said, "I usually don't tell people this but I tried selling crack in my neighborhood."

Despite her desperation, Rose revealed why her stint as a drug dealer was short lived. "They said I was gonna get robbed, I was a girl and I was too pretty, and it wasn't going to happen."

While she may have stopped selling drugs, Rose didn't leave the lifestyle completely. She also revealed that she weighed and bagged drugs in an attempt to do what was necessary to feed her family.

Written by Jasmine Washington

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

