Former 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Benzino Pleads Guilty In Drug Case

Ex- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Benzino — real name Raymond Scott — copped a plea deal on Thursday morning in his felony drug case out of Georgia.

According to TMZ, despite his plea, there is some good news to come out of the verdict as he has completely avoided jail time.

A rep for the Cobb County District Attorney's Office told the site that he pleaded guilty on all three charges he was facing. He was ultimately sentenced to two years' probation and fined $500, plus surcharges.

In case you missed it, the charges stem from a police raid dating back to January 2017 when the cops found drugs inside the music producer's Atlanta apartment. He was charged with felony possession of THC oil gummies (22 grams), felony possession of six MDMA pills and misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Following the raid, the reality star told TMZ that the search warrant the police used to enter his residence was illegal, despite a judge previously signing off on it. He even went on to dub that the charges were a result of a vendetta racist police officers had against him.

Above it all, Benzino had a lucky break as, if he had been convicted on all charges, he would have faced up to 15 years in prison.