You'll Literally Never Guess Who Regina King's Hollywood Man Crush Is

Regina King is still riding high on her much deserved win at the Golden Globe Awards. In celebrating her massive feat, and the others that followed, the A-list actress stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she revealed just who her biggest Hollywood man crush is.

The If Beal Street Could Talk star, while sharing her priceless memories from recent awards ceremonies, revealed that, while she rarely gets starstruck, one particular veteran actor had her on edge, in the best way. The actor who makes King fuzzy inside is A Star Is Born's Sam Elliott.

(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)















"I normally don't go up to people and ask to take pictures just because I feel like if they're not very nice people, then they've just destroyed what's in my head," she said. "I decided to go against everything that I know and I saw Sam Elliott." After King made an expression showing that she's clearly smitten with the actor, Kimmel asked if she loves the Hollywood vet, to which she replied, "Can you tell?" "Oh my God, I love that man!" she continued. "He was just so charming and so wonderful and even better than I had hoped he would be in the moment and the mustache is real. It's perfect, and I just said, 'I love Road House!" Watch her adorably swoon over Elliott in the clip, below:

Written by Moriba Cummings