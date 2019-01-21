Sick And Tired: Eva Marcille Brutally Fires Back At Her 'Real Housewives' Co-Stars For Turning Against Her

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA -- Pictured: (l-r) Eva Marcille, Shamari DeVoe, Kandi Burruss

"I'll be shady, but you're messy."

The running theme of the currently airing season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta seems to be "shade," as the term and concept has been introduced multiple times throughout each episode, as of late.

Specifically, the veteran cast members' assessment of newcomer Eva Marcille being an infamous "shade-thrower" has been beaten to the ground, and it appears as the new wife and mother has had enough of the label.

While appearing on a recent episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show on BravoTV.com, Marcille expressed her true feelings about her co-stars, and she didn't hold back.

When a producer brought up Kandi Burruss' comments that Marcille was "shadier than she let on," the America's Next Top Model winner let it be known that she had had enough of their criticism.

"What does that even mean?" she yelled. "If I am shadier than I let on, then what is Kandi? That is the real question. I mean, are you kidding me?"

The model then went on to cite Burruss' longstanding feud with Porsha Williams as an example as to why she is the most questionable and untrustworthy within the group.

"She holds full court with people, and no one likes this one said person, but y'all hold full court to talk about the said person for the world to see, but I'm shady," she continued. "I think it's extremely hypocritical in this group for Kandi, Porsha or anyone to look at anyone else and call them shady, and if shady is the word we're going to use, fine. I'll be shady, but you're messy."

Take a look at the clip, below:

Do you agree with Marcille's sentiments about the other ladies of the cast?

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo: Annette Brown/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

