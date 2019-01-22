Drake And Odell Beckham Jr. Accused Of Ordering A Violent Attack On A Man In March 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 31: Drake attends The Mod SÃ¨lection Champagne New Years Party Hosted By Drake And John Terzian at Delilah on December 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The h.wood Group)

Both entertainers were caught on camera at the time of the incident.

Published 3 days ago

Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. are reportedly facing some serious legal issues.

The duo, along with Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Younes Benjima, are accused of orchestrating a violent attack on a man back in March 2018.

According to TMZ, Bennett Sipes filed a lawsuit claiming that he was viscously beat up at West Hollywood nightclub after a brief confrontation with the entertainers and their respective entourages.

Sipes claims he noticed Drake give his crew a "throat slash" hand gesture as he made his way out of the club's VIP area. Shortly afterwards, Sipes said he was attacked by Bendjima and members of both Drake and Odell Beckham Jr.'s entourages.

Video footage of the entire incident capture Benjima throwing punches at Sipes while Drake and OBJ were seen on camera watching from a distance, but never getting involved. Sipes, who dropped a police report shortly after filing, is currently suing Drake, OBJ, the nightclub and a slew of others for medical bills and suffering "extreme mental anguish and physical pain."

Check out footage of the altercation below:

Written by BET Staff

