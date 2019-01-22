Nick Cannon Says Travis Scott Is Not ‘For The Culture’ Thanks To Kylie Jenner

The most recent figure to share his thoughts on the "Sicko Mode" rapper's choice is Nick Cannon , who said that some of Scott's life decisions prove that he's not doing anything to help his own people, and one of those decisions is apparently dating Kylie Jenner .

Travis Scott 's bold decision to join Maroon 5 as a part of the Super Bowl Halftime Show lineup has garnered some spirited opinions from the hip-hop community.

While speaking with Raquel Harper, Cannon claimed that though Big Boi, who is also slated to perform at the controversial event, has the green light to represent his city of Atlanta during the show, Scott does not have the same "cultural equity" to garner the response that the OutKast member will.

"I'm team Kaepernick all day," he said. "I call it cultural equity. We not mad at Big Boi... he's for the people. But someone like a Travis Scott, he gotta walk more gingerly."

Going more in-depth on his analysis, specifically honing in on Scott's involvement, Cannon got a bit more critical.

"It's more about truly having integrity to who you are in your music, and your art form," he continued. "The people you choose to interact with. The people you choose to procreate with... That decision wasn't for the culture."

Take a look at the clip, below: