Report: Kim Kardashian Was Ordered To End Her Feud With Taylor Swift By A Corporate Executive

The public first took notice of Kim Kardashian's notoriously strained relationship with pop star Taylor Swift back in 2016 following the release of Kanye West's song "Famous," which Swift took offense to.

With this knowledge, many were shocked when the reality starlet announced that there's no bad blood between her and Swift in a recent interview. However, it is now being reported that she is only putting on a good face because she was told to squash it by some major Hollywood executives.