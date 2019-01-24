Report: Kim Kardashian Was Ordered To End Her Feud With Taylor Swift By A Corporate Executive

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
The public first took notice of Kim Kardashian's notoriously strained relationship with pop star Taylor Swift back in 2016 following the release of Kanye West's song "Famous," which Swift took offense to.
With this knowledge, many were shocked when the reality starlet announced that there's no bad blood between her and Swift in a recent interview. However, it is now being reported that she is only putting on a good face because she was told to squash it by some major Hollywood executives.
According to the Daily Mail, Kardashian was forced to make nice with Swift as the pop star recently signed a new deal with music label Universal Music Group. The problem lies in that Universal also owns the E! Network, which produces Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"Since Taylor signed her new record deal, she is off limits to Kim," Radar Online further reported. "Their war of words is over... 'Universal owns E! so Kim has to be nice,' she was told by the bigwigs."
The reality starlet announced during a recent appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live that their feud is now a thing of the past.
"I feel like we've all moved on," she said, adding that she's since had no communication with Swift, who has yet to confirm, herself, that their feud has ended on her end.
(Photos from left: Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Paul Archuleta/GC Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
days
COMMENTS