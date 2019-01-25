Loni Love Is Brought To Tears Explaining How She And Her Man Made Their Relationship Official

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: Loni Love attends The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 05, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)

"The Real" co-host couldn't keep it together.

Published 1 week ago

The Real co-host Loni Love has found love, and while recently explaining her journey to reaching this point with her new boyfriend, actor James Welsh, the comedian got a bit choked up.

On a recent episode of the daytime talk show, Love shed a few tears while discussing the inception of her relationship with the actor.

When her co-host Adrienne Houghton asked her to relate the moments that led up to them making their romance official, Love let the tears flow. Luckily, they were all tears of joy.

In an unexpected series of events, she shared that the two, who had been dating for four months at the time, ran into couple Quavo and Saweetie on Christmas Eve just before heading to church mass where Welsh asked her to "be his girl."

"It was just something about that joy and it was Christmas Eve and we went to church," she said. "We went [to] midnight mass and that's when he turned to me and said, 'Will you be my girl?'"

Watch her share the beginning of their love story, below:

Aren't they cute?

Written by Moriba Cummings

