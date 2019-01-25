A Done Deal: Teairra Mari Officially Loses Entire Revenge Porn Lawsuit Against Ex-Boyfriend

Teairra Mari 's week is ending on a pretty depressing note as, following her loss in her revenge porn lawsuit against 50 Cent , a judge has made a decision that sees the reality star take biggest "L" yet.

According to The Blast, the judge has decided to fully dismiss the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star's entire case and even went on to throw out all claims she made against her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad.

The documents obtained by the site reveal that a Los Angeles judge made the order because Mari failed to appear for a scheduled hearing in the case, earlier this month. Hence, the court has determined she has "failed to prosecute her case."

While 50 Cent has already been dismissed in the case, Abdul-Ahad, who the "Sponsor" singer claimed conspired with the "21 Questions" rapper to leak a sexually explicit video featuring her, is now completely free as the case has been closed, indefinitely.

As previously reported, this all stems from Mari suing both 50 Cent and her ex and accusing them of maliciously planning to sexually objectify, threaten and humiliate her through leaking the video.

In the initial docs, she claimed Abdul-Ahad logged into her Instagram account and posted the sexually graphic video.

As for 50 Cent, after being dismissed from the case, the judge awarded him attorney fees to the amount of $30,618.