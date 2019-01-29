Report: Jussie Smollett Hospitalized After Brutally Racist And Homophobic Attack

In a disgusting and heartbreaking report, Empire star Jussie Smollett was detailed as the victim of an apparent hate crime that was so brutal that he required medical attention.

The incident, which was originally reported by ThatGrapeJuice.net and was later confirmed by TMZ, is said to have taken place in Chicago at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

In the attack, which was reportedly both racially charged and outrageously homophobic in motive, two white men wearing ski masks reportedly placed a noose around the actor's neck, poured bleach on him and screamed, "This is MAGA country."

The site further reports that sources directly connected to the actor explained that he arrived in Chicago from New York City late on Monday night and went to Subway, prior to the attack, as he was hungry. When he walked out of the food chain, he was reportedly approached by the men who yelled, "Aren't you that f***ot Empire n***er?"

Both men reportedly then proceeded to viciously attack the actor as he fought back. They allegedly hurt him so badly that one of his ribs was fractured in the scuffle.

Smollett, 35, also allegedly received a letter with cutout letters spelling the words, "You will die Black f*g."

According to both sites, law enforcement sources confirm that the Chicago PD is currently investigating the matter as an incident of battery with TMZ specifying that the Empire star was admitted and treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital following the attack. He has reportedly already been released.

Jussie Smollett officially came out to the public as a gay man in 2015 during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. He shared, during the interview, that he hoped his coming out would show other closeted members of the LGBTQ community that they are not alone.

We send our thoughts and prayers to Jussie.