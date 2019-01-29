Is Michael B. Jordan Coupled Up With This Gorgeous Melanin Actress?

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 25: Michael B. Jordan attends "David Makes Man" Clips and Conversations at the Filmmaker Lodge on January 25, 2019 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Blackhouse Foundation)

She stars in one of awards season's most recognized films.

Michael B. Jordan is reportedly getting close with one of Hollywood's newest talents, as he was spotted with the beautiful actress at a recent, private industry event.

According to Page Six, the Black Panther star was seen "canoodling to the max" with If Beale Street Could Talk's leading lady, Kiki Layne.

attends the 2019 Sundance Film Festival - Cinema Cafe 2 during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival at Filmmaker Lodge on January 26, 2019 in Park City, Utah.
(Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Both Jordan and Layne were reportedly spotted getting cozy behind the scenes at Sundance on Friday, ahead of the awards ceremony.

The site stated that the two arrived separately, within 10 minutes of each other, to Tao's Park City, Utah, pop-up club before meeting up. An insider further said that while they were seated at separate VIP tables, they eventually ended up together, with the actress making the first move.

"They were put at separate VIP tables, but Kiki quickly made her way over to Michael's table," the source said. "And they seriously never left each other's side... She would have her hand on the back of his head rubbing it as he whispered in her ear and [he] kept kissing her cheek."

The insider further stated that while it was "clear to everyone in the room that they were together," the actors' respective camps encouraged them not to be photographed together.

The young and gorgeous stars both reportedly exited the venue at the same time.

Aside from their yet-to-be-confirmed romance, both Jordan and Layne have a lot to celebrate as their respective films Black Panther and If Beale Street Could Talk are up for multiple awards at the forthcoming Academy Awards.

Are you here for this rumored coupling?

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Blackhouse Foundation)

