Tisha Campbell-Martin Accuses Duane Martin Of Longtime Domestic Abuse, Vividly Details Each Moment

Further surprising fans, the actress made the shocking relationship revelation that she has endured years of domestic abuse by the hands of Martin and has chosen, throughout the years, to keep quiet for his and their children's protection.

According to The Blast, to ensure her safety from the actor, Tisha filed for a domestic violence restraining order against him on January 24. In it, she claimed he has physically abused her for years, throughout the course of their marriage.

In the documents, she claimed the most recent instance of abuse occurred in December 2018 when he allegedly "grabbed me by my arm to try to get me in the bedroom," after claiming their son was ill.

Continuing to explain the alleged violence in an affidavit, Tisha claimed the abuse began just months following their wedding in 1996.

"I had been emotionally, mentally and physically abused," she said. "I kept things hidden from my family, his family, our friends and the public, save a few very close friends and people who may have witnessed, over the past two decades, filing it away in the back of my mind to protect my family, the community and the public's persona of my spouse."

The actress admits that she once thought that keeping the alleged abuse private meant she was a "strong woman," but now sees it as her duty to speak her truth for the sake of her children.

"I can no longer live in fear of retaliation," the Martin star added. "The need to press criminal charges for his acts overshadows the embarrassment of making his crimes against me public through this report."

Tisha additionally shared that she filed a police report on January 12 with the LAPD, claiming her estranged husband physically attacked her after an argument about finances. She explained to the police that she "had trouble breathing" when he allegedly pinned her against a wall and put an arm on her throat.

In another abusive incident alleged by the actress, she claimed he criticized her weight, claiming that was the reason she could not secure acting roles. She then alleged that he punched her "with a closed fist" in her chest.

The actress was granted the restraining order, which stipulates that Duane must stay 100 yards away from her until their hearing in February.