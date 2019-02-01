Bill Cosby Says His Prison Sentence Is Part Of His ‘Fight For Civil Rights’

NORRISTOWN, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse on the first day of sentencing in his sexual assault trial on September 24, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. In April, Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. 60 women have accused the 80 year old entertainer of sexual assault. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

He compares himself to Malcolm X, MLK Jr. and Nelson Mandela.

Published Yesterday

Bill Cosby is currently behind bars waiting to find out if the court will accept his appeal following his sentence of at least three years for sexual assault. 

While he waits, his spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, revealed details about the comedian's time, thus far, at the State Correctional Institute Phoenix in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, in a recent interview. In the process, he shared that the formerly beloved TV icon compared himself to three prominent leaders of change in quite an interesting way.

While speaking with the Washington Informer, Wyatt shared that Cosby likens himself to Malcolm X, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Nelson Mandela as they "helped him prepare for this chapter of his life."

"He said they told him that if he was going to continue to fight for civil rights, something like this was bound to happen and he's been prepared for it and he knows he's in prison not for rape, but for infidelity," he explained. "He knows he's innocent and he's kept his head up."

This bizarre outlook only lends to a wider report Wyatt shared with TMZ where he revealed that Cosby has become quite the favorite among his fellow prison inmates and even the guards. He shared that his boss has befriended the prison staff and is enjoying his limited time with the other inmates who burst into applause when they see the actor entering the visitor's room.

Cosby is not yet a part of the general population at the facility and, according to Wyatt's account, spends most of his day alone in his room or in the yard.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

