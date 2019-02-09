‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Erica Dixon Shares Some Huge News!

Congratulations are in order for former Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta reality star Erica Dixon!

Recently, the 34-year-old made the exciting announcement via Instagram: she's expecting! Yup, the Atlanta native is becoming a mommy for the second time.

"Blessed beyond what I deserve," she captioned an Instagram post showing off her growing belly. "Thank you all for keeping this private until we were ready to share. Thank you to @hopedahairologist who set up an amazing reveal and my closest friends and family who have been on this journey with me. The love and support has been more than appreciated. This has been a difficult yet rewarding journey for me with the sickness and scares but we’ve conquered and will continue to."

ICYMI: Erica shares a 13-year-old daughter, Emani, with fellow LHHATL star Lil Scrappy, who recently welcomed a healthy baby boy with wife Bambi.

If that wasn't enough to make your heart melt, there's even more exciting news! She's expecting twin baby girls in May!

See the adorable announcement she made about her pregnancy.