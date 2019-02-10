Lori Harvey Is Getting Swarmed By The Beyhive After She Got Caught Looking Too Cozy With Jay-Z

Who knew a smile was so dangerous. Comedian and Steve Harvey's stepdaughter, Lori Harvey, gave a simple smile to Jay-Z and Bey's fans are storming her on social media.

Lori Harvey briefly met Jay Z at the annual Roc Nation brunch yesterday, wjhich happens the day before the Grammys. Some celebs in attendance were Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Sean "Diddy" Combs. Lori probably met tons of people that day but this three second clip outraged some of Beyoncé's fans. See below:

Lori Harvey Meets Jay z At The #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/Izwaz4XJTU — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blogggg) February 10, 2019

While it seems pretty innocent, she was swarmed on social media and told to stay away from the Carter family. However, she handled it well, writing, "Meanwhile I'm part of the Beyhive." See below:

Looks like Lori is officially is shaking off any haters. We look forward to seeing more from this up and coming talent.

Written by Renee Samuel