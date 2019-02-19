Steve Harvey Admits Regret Over Fight With Mo'Nique: 'I Have Lived My Whole Life As A Man Of Integrity'

After suggesting to the queen of comedy during the spirited sit-down that she should put her integrity to the side when collecting a check, he was met with some reactions of disappointment online. Now, with a few days passing since the ordeal, the Family Feud host is claiming he is a "man of integrity" all while expressing major regret over how he handled the interview.

Steve Harvey recently got into a highly publicized war of words with Mo'Nique after he scolded the comedienne for being the cause of her own demise in Hollywood.

Speaking with People at a Celebrity Family Feud event, Harvey reflected on his hurtful remarks to his peer and concluded that he realizes he took things a bit too far.

"I've got to slow down when I'm talking," he said of the exchange, which saw him repeatedly speak over the actress. "I can't get into heated discussions, and I've got to just guard my words more carefully."

Fans may recall that, during the debate, the two disagreed when the Precious star said integrity and equality meant much more to her than money. Harvey, who dubbed the entertainment industry as "the money game," told her she had her priorities skewed.

"Before the money game, it's called the integrity game, and we've lost the integrity worried about the money," Mo'Nique said, to which Harvey responded, "I cannot, for the sake of my integrity, stand up here and let everybody that's counting on me crumble so that I can make a statement. There are ways to win the war in a different way."

Since his bold philosophy went viral, Harvey was heavily criticized by Black Twitter, with many members attempting to negate his stance by highlighting figures like Colin Kaepernick and Muhammad Ali, who have notoriously achieved their goals by putting their integrity first.

Upon seeing the heated response from the public to his words, Harvey admitted that he regrets how he articulated his views.

"I take full responsibility for it, it came out my mouth, so I can't say that I didn't say it," he said. "But to people that really know me, I have lived my whole life as a man of integrity. So, when I was referring to 'integrity' in that interview, I was talking about the method in which things were being done, and that is all it was."

After plainly stating, "I regret it," Harvey, in a personal plea to young people and his mentees, said, "Just charge that one to my head and not to my heart."