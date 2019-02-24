New Details About Jussie Smollett’s Case Throw Doubt On The Allegations Against Him

The whole Jussie Smollett hate crime (or not) case has turned every which direction and the public, as a whole, still doesn’t know what to believe.

After the Empire actor was indicted by prosecutors, new details are casting a new light on what may have happened. Proving that Jussie Smollett orchestrated the attack, perhaps by paying brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo to beat him up, is what prosecutors will be tasked with doing, but TMZ just unearthed physical proof that, at least on the surface, casts doubt upon at least that piece of the puzzle.

It was previously reported that Smollett paid the Osundairo brothers $3,500 to carry out the January 29 attack, but according to the check written to them for that amount, it was actually for a "5 week Nutrition/Workout program Don't Go." The celebs website claims the “Don’t Go” portion is in reference to the song “Don’t Go,” which Jussie was going to shoot a music video for.

Sources say Jussie gained weight and needed to lose 20 pounds for the shoot, which is why he hired Abel, whom he reportedly calls “Bon.” There are also text messages accompanying the time around the check being written and the alleged attack. The most interesting though comes on January 28, the day before Jussie claims he was attacked, from Bon who writes, "I know you're traveling today, make sure you get at least 45 mins of cardio." Smollett replied, “Gotcha. Did this morning.”

Another text on January 20 reveals Smollett’s menu for the day, which includes a chicken thigh, StarKist Tuna, eggs and Smucker's peanut butter. A text on January 25 reads, "This is the meal plan and the breakdown of macronutrients. Also includes projected fat loss."

TMZ also says sources connected to Jussie Smollett claim the breakdown of the $3,500 was for $600 a week for the workout plan and $100 a week for the nutrition plan for five weeks. Ola and Abel also previously claimed the payment was for training in a statement they relayed to the grand jury.

There is still a lot to understand when it comes to this explosive case, but this is at least a reminder of how important it is to wait for the facts, rather than cast judgment based on rumors and assumption.