Trevor Noah Was Blatantly Making Fun Of White People On Stage At The Oscars And They Had No Idea

Noah, who is South African, toyed with viewers who swear the film's fictional setting of Wakanda is real. "Growing up as a young boy in Wakanda, I would see T'Challa flying over our village, and he would remind me of a great Xhosa phrase. He says 'abelungu abazi uba ndiyaxoka' -- which means, 'In times like these, we are stronger when we fight together than when we try to fight apart," Noah said.

His seemingly innocent joke went unnoticed until social media users who speak Xhosa, a language spoken by millions of South Africans, revealed the comedian really said: "White people don't know I'm lying."