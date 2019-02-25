Trevor Noah Was Blatantly Making Fun Of White People On Stage At The Oscars And They Had No Idea

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Trevor Noah attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)

TBH, neither did we.

Published 6 hours ago

Trevor Noah pulled off one of the biggest inside jokes during last night's Academy Awards.

The Daily Show host dropped an elusive punchline while introducing best picture nominee, Black Panther.

Noah, who is South African, toyed with viewers who swear the film's fictional setting of Wakanda is real. "Growing up as a young boy in Wakanda, I would see T'Challa flying over our village, and he would remind me of a great Xhosa phrase. He says 'abelungu abazi uba ndiyaxoka' -- which means, 'In times like these, we are stronger when we fight together than when we try to fight apart," Noah said.

His seemingly innocent joke went unnoticed until social media users who speak Xhosa, a language spoken by millions of South Africans, revealed the comedian really said: "White people don't know I'm lying."

Trevor Noah's joke spawned an equally hilarious Twitter challenge of people using the hashtag #KodwaAbayaziNdiyaXoka to showcase examples of when they lie intentionally.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)

