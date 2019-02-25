Trevor Noah Was Blatantly Making Fun Of White People On Stage At The Oscars And They Had No Idea

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Trevor Noah pulled off one of the biggest inside jokes during last night's Academy Awards.
The Daily Show host dropped an elusive punchline while introducing best picture nominee, Black Panther.
Noah, who is South African, toyed with viewers who swear the film's fictional setting of Wakanda is real. "Growing up as a young boy in Wakanda, I would see T'Challa flying over our village, and he would remind me of a great Xhosa phrase. He says 'abelungu abazi uba ndiyaxoka' -- which means, 'In times like these, we are stronger when we fight together than when we try to fight apart," Noah said.
His seemingly innocent joke went unnoticed until social media users who speak Xhosa, a language spoken by millions of South Africans, revealed the comedian really said: "White people don't know I'm lying."
trevor noah pulled off the biggest inside joke ever told 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #oscars— claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) February 25, 2019
The real translation is “white people don’t know I’m lying..” ahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/5AMCTVpj9r— Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) February 25, 2019
Trevor lied with a straight face😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uZsYLusDnf— iBhubesi (@mabasotf) February 25, 2019
I think @Trevornoah just pulled off one of the funniest stunts ever at the #Oscars -> Only #xhosa speaking South Africans will know... well played! Hahahaha!! pic.twitter.com/HYzX6CWVpu— Daryn Hillhouse (@Daryn_H) February 25, 2019
Trevor Noah's joke spawned an equally hilarious Twitter challenge of people using the hashtag #KodwaAbayaziNdiyaXoka to showcase examples of when they lie intentionally.
My phone is off, just give me your number and I will call you. #KodwaAbayaziNdiyaXoka pic.twitter.com/YneRSk0syV— Ninie Sasa (@Ninie_Sasa) February 25, 2019
I'll get back to you #KodwaAbayaziNdiyaXoka pic.twitter.com/6Bx5nXT2Oj— Cousama O3 (@CousamaO3) February 25, 2019
I keep telling people I'm fine #KodwaAbayaziNdiyaXoka pic.twitter.com/sZstzTYtrL— Cousama O3 (@CousamaO3) February 25, 2019
