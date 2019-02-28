Bill Cosby Will Reportedly Be Forced To Face One Of His Accusers In Prison

Bill Cosby may be behind bars, but his legal troubles are far from over. The fallen TV icon may have to face off against another one of his accusers while he’s in prison serving time. A judge recently ruled in favor of one of Bill Cosby 's accusers' motion to depose him behind bars. The accuser is Chloe Goins , who claims Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her at a Playboy mansion party in 2008, when she was still a minor.

According to Radar Online, Goins' request was granted on Wednesday, February 27, by a Los Angeles judge, though her additional request to place a $5,000 sanction on the fallen comic was denied.

Goins, now 28, is a model-turned-rapper and initially accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her at a Playboy party dating back to 2008. Though the former TV dad has denied the claims and is already serving time for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lawrence Cho has greenlit Goins' lawsuit against him.

The site further reports that Goins and her legal team served Cosby notices back on October 17, 2018, and November 14, 2018, so his lawyers could conduct a deposition on him at the facility where he is currently serving his sentence.

The comic's attorneys reportedly objected to the notices, claiming the deposition would be "overly burdensome to conduct." They also added that she did not have sufficient evidence to prove the deposition to be "necessary."

Following their response, Goins reportedly filed a request for an emergency order to compel Cosby's deposition. However, the ex parte motion was denied. Most recently, on January 31, 2019, she filed a motion to depose the actor, 81, with the intent on doing so on April 22 and April 23. The site further reports that she hopes to capture it all on camera, while he remains incarcerated.

It appears as her latest efforts were successful as, in this week's hearing, the judge declared that Goins' motion was "filed within the proper time frame." Furthermore, since Cosby's rejection of the deposition had no grounds, her motion should be granted with no issue.