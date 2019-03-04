NeNe Leakes Explains Why She Lost It On Kandi And Porsha In One Of The Most Epic ‘RHOA’ Fights Yet

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans were met with feelings of shock when Sunday night's episode of the series saw NeNe Leakes go at it with two of her cast mates, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss. The cause of the intense dispute: their forced entry into her messy closet.

As seen during the episode, Leakes went ballistic on Williams and Burruss after the two entered her closet on their own accord after she told them to stay out as it was "not together." As they went in and, based on the accompanying audio, began complimenting her things in the mysterious room, Leakes appeared to become more and more irate, with her eventually getting out of her seat and lunging at a cameraman who was making his way into the off-limits space. She even managed to rip his shit in the process. Take a look, below:

After the episode aired, Leakes sat down with Andy Cohen on his Bravo series, Watch What Happens Live, where she candidly discussed the heated exchange. When asked if she may have overreacted in the moment, Leakes adamantly stood her ground. "How are you gonna overreact in your own home?" she said. "If I tell you to visit me and 'sit right there,' you need to sit right there. You don't have the right to go through my house and open up my doors, and go through my closets, my pantries, none of that. You would feel disrespected." The Housewives OG added that her fellow cast mates have a habit of "disrespecting each other's homes when they visit them," and she refused to be next on the dragging list. "Sheree's house was disrespected. Kenya's house was disrespected," she said. "When you come to my house, you're not going to disrespect my home. So, they were not in the right!" Later in the interview, when asked how she felt about the show's poll, which showed that a majority of viewers felt she was in the wrong, she responded, "I don't care about the d**n poll. Until you pay my mortgage, you are wrong!" Take a look, below:

It's fair to say that she has a pretty solid point on this.

Written by Moriba Cummings