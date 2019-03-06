Report: Tyrese Is Joining The Marvel Universe In This New Superhero Film

It appears as Tyrese Gibson is adding another major action movie venture to his resume. After being a part of the Fast & Furious franchise for years, the actor is said to be joining the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off film Morbius .

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Gibson is in talks to fill "one of the last major roles in the movie," an FBI agent trying to hunt down Morbius, a living vampire, played by Jared Leto.

The film will reportedly be centered around the title character, who is a known Spider-Man villain. Dr. Michael Morbius was first introduced back in 1971 for the The Amazing Spider-Man #101 and is explained as a scientist who has a blood disease. While trying to cure himself, he experienced some disastrous results which saw him contract vampire-like symptoms like fangs, a hunger for blood and superhuman strength.

Leto recently took to Twitter where he posted a teaser photo from the forthcoming project: