Report: Tyrese Is Joining The Marvel Universe In This New Superhero Film

It appears as Tyrese Gibson is adding another major action movie venture to his resume. After being a part of the Fast & Furious franchise for years, the actor is said to be joining the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off film Morbius.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Gibson is in talks to fill "one of the last major roles in the movie," an FBI agent trying to hunt down Morbius, a living vampire, played by Jared Leto.
The film will reportedly be centered around the title character, who is a known Spider-Man villain. Dr. Michael Morbius was first introduced back in 1971 for the The Amazing Spider-Man #101 and is explained as a scientist who has a blood disease. While trying to cure himself, he experienced some disastrous results which saw him contract vampire-like symptoms like fangs, a hunger for blood and superhuman strength.
Leto recently took to Twitter where he posted a teaser photo from the forthcoming project:
The description of the film's main characters was outlined in the following tweet from information reported by THR.
Morbius, which began production just last week, is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2020.
(Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for International Medical Corps)
