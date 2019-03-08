Russell Simmons’ Daughter Puts Her High School On Blast For Allowing Student To Repeatedly Call Her The N-Word

What stood out in her emotional explanation, however, is that the institution failed to take any action against her problematic classmate.

Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons ' younger daughter, Aoki , recently took to social media to share a troubling story about a racist exchange she experienced at her school.

In a recent Instagram Live, the 16-year-old candidly opened up about the unfortunate experience, revealing that her bully is a white kid who constantly hurls the N-word in her direction. She said that while she tries to block his ignorance out as much as she can, it became too much to stomach when she was forced to work closely with him on a group project.

"I'm so over people at my school being racist and no one doing anything about it," she said. "I go to school to work. I don't even talk to these people because I'm busy. I'm trying to go to Yale. I'm trying to go to Harvard. I don't have time for you!"

While detailing her personal experience with her bully, she related his strange comfortability with using the offensive term.

"So, this particular kid, I swear, all day long... He is white and he cannot stop saying the N-word," she said. "It's like his favorite thing to say. He just cannot stop. I don't even use it like that and he just loves to use it and see how far he can push it, and see how many people he can offend, and all his friends don't care... They all think that they are nice good people as friends, but they don't stop him."

Aoki even said that while she was mumbling to herself, trying to piece together their project on her own, he rudely asked her, "Ni***r, are you on crack or something?"

That proved to be the breaking point for the young scion.

Watch her vent about the upsetting exchange, below: