31 Mar 2000: Freeda Foreman poses before her scheduled fight which was cancelled for medical reasons at the Regent Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mandatory Credit: Harry How/ALLSPORT

Report: George Foreman's Daughter Freeda Foreman Passes Away At 42

Freeda, a boxer herself, was found unresponsive in her Houston-area home.

Published 15 hours ago

George Foreman’s daughter Freeda has reportedly been found dead.

According to TMZ, police are awaiting an autopsy to determine her cause of death. She was found unresponsive in her Houston-area home and no foul play is suspected.

Freeda is survived by her husband, daughter, and 11 siblings.

Freeda Foreman began her boxing career in 2001. She started with a five-match winning streak, which included three knockouts. After her sixth bout, in which she lost, she retired.

According to a LinkedIn page under her name, Freeda Foreman was attending Sam Houston State, where she studied criminal justice.

Our thoughts are with the Foreman family and their friends during this difficult time. We will also keep you updated with further details as they become available.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Harry How / Staff

