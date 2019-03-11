Report: Juelz Santana And Kimbella Are Expecting A Baby!

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 07: Juelz Santana and Kimbella attend 2018 A3C Festival at Georgia Freight Depot on October 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The "Love & Hip Hop" star apparently kept her condition secret for a minute now.

Published 21 hours ago

Congratulations are in order for reality TV couple Juelz Santana and Kimbella as it is reported that the two are expecting.

According to The Shade Room, Kimbella is now six months pregnant with the couple's newest bundle of joy.

The former video vixen recently took to Instagram where she urged her followers to tune in to Love & Hip Hop reunion special, tonight, where she is likely set to reveal their big news.

The couple already share two children together: Juelz Santana James, 8; and Bella Monroe James, 6. The rapper also has a son from a previous relationship: LaRon Louis James Jr., 15.

Santana proposed to Kimbella on November 23, 2018, during the Diplomats show at the Apollo Theater. He is currently serving a 27-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft.

Congratulations to the couple on their big news.

Written by John Justice

(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

