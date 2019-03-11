Report: Juelz Santana And Kimbella Are Expecting A Baby!

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Congratulations are in order for reality TV couple Juelz Santana and Kimbella as it is reported that the two are expecting.
According to The Shade Room, Kimbella is now six months pregnant with the couple's newest bundle of joy.
The former video vixen recently took to Instagram where she urged her followers to tune in to Love & Hip Hop reunion special, tonight, where she is likely set to reveal their big news.
The couple already share two children together: Juelz Santana James, 8; and Bella Monroe James, 6. The rapper also has a son from a previous relationship: LaRon Louis James Jr., 15.
Santana proposed to Kimbella on November 23, 2018, during the Diplomats show at the Apollo Theater. He is currently serving a 27-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft.
Congratulations to the couple on their big news.
(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
