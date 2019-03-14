T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris Issues A Lethal Clapback That Would Make Her Daddy Proud

She recently issued a lethal clapback at an Instagram troll who obviously missed the memo.

17-year-old Deyjah Harris , T.I.'s second eldest daughter, has made it clear that she does not tolerate disrespect on social media.

The teen posted a picture modeling a multicolored two-piece set on Instagram. Using Meek Mill and Drake's "Going Bad" as inspiration, Deyjah captioned the pic, "still goin' bad on 'em anyway."

One of her followers slid in her comments writing, "Girl it look like you got a d**k down there."

Always keeping her foot on the neck of social media trolls, she issued a lethal three-part clapback.

"First of all, what are you doing looking near that area in the first place," she began. "Second of all, even i did have one.. why is that any of your concern or business," the Family Hustle star continued. Lastly she said, " and third of all and more importantly, if that's what it looks like.. good. SUCK IT!!!!!"