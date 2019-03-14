Will Smith Celebrates The End Of Instagram's Blackout With Hilarious Twerk Video

Facebook and Instagram's blackout on Wednesday (March 14) left many of us a panic, unsure of where to post our pics and comments. (Thank God for Twitter, right?) Turns out, Will Smith was just as distressed as the rest of us about the social media outage — not surprising, considering his status as the reigning King of Instagram.

To the dismay of IG models and obsessive scrollers everywhere, both platforms went down for more than six hours, with Facebook taking to the only remaining major social space, Twitter, to confirm the news. Take a look, below:

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

When the platforms came back to life, though, the turn up was on, with Will leading the charge. He celebrated the moment as only he could — by showing off a celebratory twerk to "Thotiana." You've got to see this. Take a look, below:

If that doesn’t put a smile on your face today, nothing will.

Written by John Justice