Report: ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle Massey Has Been Accused Of Sending Sexual Messages To A Teen Girl

TMZ reports that former Disney star Kyle Massey is being sued for at least $1.5 million by a 13-year-old girl who alleges the That's So Raven star sent her a sexually explicit video, along with risqué photos.

The allegations include a video that featured his erect penis.

According to the news platform, the girl who has long been interested in a career in entertainment, claims that in December, Massey spoke with her mother to invite the teen to fly out to L.A. to stay with him and his girlfriend. The alleged reason was to help her get an agent.

Days later, the mother and daughter claim, Massey began sending the teen "numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos" including "a Snapchat image of Massey holding his penis with a corresponding text message that reads 'LOL/Just me messing with u LOL.'"

The girl claimed in the lawsuit that she and her mom met Massey back in 2009 at Universal City when she was just 4-years-old.

Since then, she says he maintained contact with the actor who seemed to be a father figure.

We will keep you updated as this story unfolds.