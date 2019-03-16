Report: Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Involved In Second Cheating Scandal

Now, with less than a week passing since her shady ways were exposed, her YouTube star daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli , is being accused of cheating, in her own right.

Lori Loughlin is currently embroiled in a widespread cheating scandal that saw the former Fuller House star scam her kids into ivy league colleges.

According to the Daily Mail, Olivia is reportedly following in her mother's footsteps as she has found herself in the midst of yet another "cheating" debacle over a television game show that the publication claims was rigged for her to win.

The site reports that the lifestyle vlogger, 19, competed against fellow social media influencer Marissa Rachel and singer Rydel Lynch in an episode of Tap Awesome App, which aired on the now inactive Verizon mobile phone channel. The episode dates back to 2016.

Marissa was reportedly declared the winner before a live studio audience. However, she claims that studio executives oddly intervened and ordered producers to re-shoot the final list of questions, which ultimately determined the winner.

Once the competition resumed from the break, the site reports that both Marissa and Rydel were told not to buzz in with the correct answers, handing the first place prize of a $5,000 charity donation to Olivia.

"I have nothing against Olivia," Marissa told the Daily Mail. "I've met her on several occasions and she's perfectly nice. But what happened just didn't seem right to me. I definitely won by a significant amount."

The episode resurfaced days after Olivia's parents, Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 under the table to get both her and her sister into the University of Southern California.