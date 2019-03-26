Spike Lee Honors Jackie Robinson’s ‘Impact’ In New Short Film

To celebrate what would have been baseball legend, Jackie Robinson’s 100th birthday, Spike Lee has partnered with the Jackie Robinson Foundation and Budweiser to pay tribute to Number 42 in a short film called, Impact.

The three-minute clip is directed by Lee and narrated by Sharon Robinson, daughter of the baseball legend. The film spotlights how Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947, after a history of segregation in the sport.

Says Spike Lee, “I’m honored to work with Sharon Robinson and Budweiser. All of us working in unison to pay homage to a great American who literally changed the game with the impact he made. Long Live Jackie Robinson!”