Tracy Morgan Ruthlessly Shades Jussie Smollett On National Television

After Chris Rock ripped into Jussie Smollett during last weekend's 2019 NAACP Image Awards, fellow comedian Tracy Morgan quickly followed suit with some harsh words for the Empire star during a recent appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Last OG star revealed that he is set to appear in a future episode of Smollett's breakout show, Empire. While chopping it up about his salary, though, Morgan went in on the recently embattled star.

"Yeah, they gave me a role on Empire," he said. "Contractually, they gave me millions of dollars. Contractually, all I gotta do is not fake a hate crime."

Just in case viewers didn't catch the reference, Morgan yelled, "Jussie!"

Going on to critique Smollett's claims that he was attacked while out in sub-zero temperatures in Chicago, Morgan stressed that he wasn't buying the story.

"C'mon. First of all, racist people don't be jumping nobody in the polar vortex," he said. "It's too cold. We be racist in the spring."

Take a look at the clip, below: