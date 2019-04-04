Joseline Hernandez Ruthlessly Shuts Down Stevie J After He Responds To Being Called An ‘Instagram Daddy’

Stevie J is getting attacked from all sides when it comes to his parenting skills. After being called an "Instagram daddy" by his ex Mimi Faust's girlfriend Tamera Young, the reality star tried to prove that he’s involved in his kids’ lives by posting a beautiful set of family photos on, well, Instagram.

The moment was not lost on his ex Joseline Hernandez, though, who quickly took to the comments and accused Stevie of neglecting his youngest daughter, Bonnie Bella.

After having a full-on social media blowout with Young after he suggested, "Y'all should adopt," below a photo she posted with his daughter Eva, Stevie J took to Instagram where he seemingly sought to prove that he's an involved father.

"Thank you God for blessing me with these dolls," he captioned a photo thread of his daughters. "Bonnie we'll see you in 2 weeks #Dajordans."

After seeing his post, Joseline bluntly commented, "Bonnie'bella don't know who you are." Ouch.

Take a look at the exchange, below: