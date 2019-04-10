Tina Knowles Lawson Opens Up About Therapeutic Group Chat With Beyoncé And Solange

It's no secret that the Knowles family is as tight as they come, but who knew that the family matriarch, Tina Knowles Lawson, and her daughters — both "bonus" and biological — were down with the group chat life?

During a recent interview on Maria Shriver's Meaningful Conversations podcast, the famously warm and positive Mrs. Lawson said that she has a long-running group chat with Beyoncé, Solange, Kelly Rowland and her niece Angie Beyincé.

"It's like I have four girls," she said. "And it's so funny because we are always on group chats. And we'll be on a group chat for two hours, just going back and forth and laughing about something or being sad about something."

One of the sad moments the group recently discussed is the unforeseen passing of rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle, who was close to Lawson's son-in-law Jay-Z.

"He's on my son-in-law's label and my son-in-law loved him so much," she added. "He was such a great guy that the whole community is sad, but it's really comforting to be able to be on that group chat and talk about it. It's like counseling."

After learning of his passing, Ms. Tina and Beyoncé both took to Instagram to share heartfelt messages, remembering his life.

BET Networks will commemorate Nipsey's life and legacy by broadcasting his funeral service in its entirety beginning Thursday, April 11 at 1 p.m. ET on BET and BET Digital. The commercial-free, live coverage, BET Remembers: Nipsey Hussle, will be anchored by BET News’ Marc Lamont Hill, who will be joined by entertainment journalist Gia Peppers.