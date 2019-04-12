Chrissy Teigen Rips Into Ivanka Trump For Posting Pics With Her Privileged Kids While Children Are Torn From Their Parents At The Border

Ivanka Trump has been criticized for turning a blind eye to controversial issues like family separation despite constantly heralding herself as an advocate for women and children. Her blatant hypocrisy has proven to be too much to bare for many, with Chrissy Teigen being the latest to call her out.

While speaking with former MSNBC host Melissa Harris-Perry at the House Democrats' annual Issues Conference, Teigen, sitting alongside her husband, John Legend, blasted the first daughter for posting photos of her kids on social media while immigrant children were being forcefully removed from their parents' arms due to her father Donald Trump's policies.

The model and author explained that the images of these children being separated from their families as a result the Trump administration's zero-tolerance police deeply bothered her.

"It's a painful thing to see that, and it's a painful thing to see such a complete lack of empathy," she said.

She then shared her thoughts on Ivanka Trump's recent Instagram posts of her own children, “When it comes from people, like Ivanka — that can post all day, pictures of her children that are just in her home and 'oh my daughter is having trouble in her crib' or 'my daughter is doing this' and 'my daughter is doing this’ — and there are children out there that don't have that opportunity.”



She added, “Honestly, I cannot fathom for a second how scared our children would be if they were without us.”



Well said, Chrissy. Watch below:

