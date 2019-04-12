'Power' Star Naturi Naughton Gives Candid Details On KFC Fight With Her Former 3LW Bandmates

The story of Naturi Naughton's rise to stardom is surely not a dull one as many first learned of the singer-turned-actress during her time in the early 2000s with the girl group 3LW. That particular time for her, however, was rough, as she recently explained on TV One's Uncensored.

During the candid interview, the Power star gave a play-by-play of a rumored KFC chicken fight between her and her ex-group mates, Kiely Williams and Adrienne Bailon.

"[In our Suburban] Kiely and Adrienne were in the middle aisle and I was in the back by myself," she remembered. "I said, 'I'm not the one that's trying to kick me out the group. Don't be mad that the news is out, 'cause it's true!' There were some names called, some profanity thrown. Kiely turned around and threw a plate of food — mashed potatoes, chicken, whatever else was in there — in my face."

Naughton added that after the food was thrown, she decided to exit the vehicle, telling the ladies, "’I'm going home.’ I was not given the gift to sing to deal with this s**t.’ They drove off with the driver and left me in the parking lot, in Atlanta, Georgia."

Watch her explain it all, below: