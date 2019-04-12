'Power' Star Naturi Naughton Gives Candid Details On KFC Fight With Her Former 3LW Bandmates

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
The story of Naturi Naughton's rise to stardom is surely not a dull one as many first learned of the singer-turned-actress during her time in the early 2000s with the girl group 3LW. That particular time for her, however, was rough, as she recently explained on TV One's Uncensored.
During the candid interview, the Power star gave a play-by-play of a rumored KFC chicken fight between her and her ex-group mates, Kiely Williams and Adrienne Bailon.
"[In our Suburban] Kiely and Adrienne were in the middle aisle and I was in the back by myself," she remembered. "I said, 'I'm not the one that's trying to kick me out the group. Don't be mad that the news is out, 'cause it's true!' There were some names called, some profanity thrown. Kiely turned around and threw a plate of food — mashed potatoes, chicken, whatever else was in there — in my face."
Naughton added that after the food was thrown, she decided to exit the vehicle, telling the ladies, "’I'm going home.’ I was not given the gift to sing to deal with this s**t.’ They drove off with the driver and left me in the parking lot, in Atlanta, Georgia."
Watch her explain it all, below:
Since then, the actress has appeared on the daytime talk show The Real, where Bailon publicly apologized for her hand in the hurtful incident.
In another clip from Uncensored, Naughton opened up about overhearing Lil Kim's blatant disapproval of her portraying her in Notorious B.I.G.'s 2009 biopic, Notorious. She said the iconic female rapper "walked right by" her while on her way to the director's office, Naughton confidently said she knew they were discussing her role in the film.
"They were arguing and yelling and I was like, 'I hope this is not about me,' but it was," she said. "I guess there was some miscommunication about the casting process. But again, I'm just an actress and I was just hired to do a part. I reached out via phone and tried that time in person. Maybe my look had something to do with it or because she thought I was darker than the character should have been.”
We're happy to see Naughton in a more positive space in her life where she's winning in her own right.
(Photos from left: Mark Sullivan/WireImage, Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET, Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)
