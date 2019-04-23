NeNe Leakes Gets Major Pay Increase For New Season Of ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
NeNe Leakes just signed her name to a major pay upgrade for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.
According to RadarOnline the longtime co-star will receive a whopping $2.85 million for her participation in season 19 of the show.
The new deal follows a high drama, action-packed season during which NeNe spewed all types of drama, including sending a producer from RHOA to the hospital.
Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille have all inked new deals for another season, however their pay increases will reportedly not match the bag secured by Leakes. According to Radar, she’ll remain the highest paid housewife on the network, making more than all of the highest earners of all of the other franchises.
Congrats to NeNe for turning her personal and professional drama into an unprecedented paycheck. Get your money, girl!
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS