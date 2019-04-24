Jussie Smollett Will Make TV History In Upcoming 'Empire' Episode

Empire is gearing up to make history during Wednesday night's episode as, after five seasons, the show is set to air the first wedding of a Black, gay couple during primetime on a major broadcast television network.

Titled "Never Doubt I Love," the episode will see Jamal Lyon (Jussie Smollett) and his fiancé, Kai (Toby Onwumere), say, "I do," and jump the broom to seal the deal on their new nuptials.

Making the television event that much more special is the legendary Chaka Khan, who will be lending her vocals to the happy couple during the ceremony.

In a behind-the-scenes clip of the forthcoming episode, she shared how she felt about the major moment.

"Today's wedding is special and controversial," she said. "But my answer to all that is just love is love."

Take a look at a preview, below: