UPDATE: Harvard Issues Statement Denying Blac Chyna Was Accepted Into Online Program

UPDATE:

Harvard University is heavily disputing Blac Chyna’s claim that she was accepted into an online business class.

According to TMZ, "Harvard Business School Online has not admitted nor provided an acceptance letter to a person named Angela White," a source told the celebrity news website.

TMZ was originally the outlet who had a source close to BC that confirmed the letter she posted regarding her acceptance. They also reportedly talked to Chyna who claims "school is going to help me take things up a couple of notches. People are always talking about me, might as well talk about the good."

Blac Chyna or her team have yet to respond to these new claims by Harvard.

PREVIOUS:



Blac Chyna is serious about turning over a new leaf.

After posting an emotional message on social media yesterday about starting over and rehabbing her image, the model and reality star followed up with an announcement that she is going back to school — and not just any school. Chyna has apparently been accepted to take a course at the online version of Harvard Business School!

TMZ posted the model's acceptance letter, revealing that the Ivy League has invited her to take a course titled Business Analytics, which aims to "teach students how to interpret data and make savvy business decisions."

The workload looks serious, too: 40 hours over the course of eight weeks. In terms of the material she will be learning, TMZ found a course outline, which stated Chyna would learn how to recognize trends, detect outliers, summarize data sets and develop and test hypotheses. Sounds like what successful influencers like herself know intuitively, but with data!

Let’s be clear, this isn’t the same as getting a full degree from Harvard University, but it’s a great opportunity and major accomplishment nonetheless.

Speaking on this new step in her professional career, Chyna — real name Angela White — told the site, "Where I'm at now is a stage of realization and growth! I want to be great for myself and my kids. School is going to help me take things up a couple of notches. People are always talking about me, might as well talk about the good. I'm excited for the next chapter."

Congratulations, Chyna!