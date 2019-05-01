Eva Marcille Shares Some Surprising News Just 5 Months After Her Wedding

Huge news for Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling!

Months after they wed in October 2018, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is revealing that she is pregnant again.

The model shared the big news with People, explaining that she and her hubby "couldn't be more excited to announce baby No. 3 is on board."

"Looks like little Michael Jr. is going from the baby to the middle child, and Marley will be the boss of them all," she told the publication.

Sterling also gushed about them embarking on this journey for the second time, as a couple.

"It's amazing that God shared his most amazing superpower with us: the power to create and give life," he said. "I count it a great blessing to grow our family with the love of my life, Eva Marcille Sterling, and we look forward to welcoming another generation of hope into this world."

The couple currently has a 1-year-old son, Michael Todd Jr., together, and a 5-year-old daughter, Marley, from Marcille's previous relationship with Kevin McCall.

Congratulations to the couple on their big news!