Ayesha Curry Admits She Hates How Friendly Steph Curry Is With Female Fans

Ayesha Curry is tired of basketball groupies trying to make a pass at her man.

The cook and entrepreneur recently sat down with Jada Pinkett-Smith on her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, and revealed that, while she knows her marriage to Steph Curry is strong, she still isn't OK with other women getting too close for comfort.

"Stephen is very nice by nature and he's very talkative," she said in a clip, exclusive to People. "Everything is always very friendly and sometimes to the point where I'm like, 'I'm a grown woman, so I'll just insert myself.' I'll be like, 'Hello. How are you doing?'"

Ayesha, who married her high school sweetheart in 2011, added, "I'm OK with it now and obviously, you know, the devil is a liar."

While she is well aware that "the ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting," Ayesha admits that she will never be fully fine with it.

"I honestly hate it," she said.

We feel for her, though, because, as we remember from this moment during the 2016 NBA Finals, some of these ladies stop at nothing to catch a baller's eye — taken or not.