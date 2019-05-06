Erica Dixon Welcomes Twin Girls On 'The Most Difficult Day Of My Life'

Major congratulations are in order for former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Erica Dixon, who has given birth to twin girls!

Dixon took to Instagram to share the news with her followers. She explained that though it was a celebratory moment in her life, it was bittersweet as she was forced to leave her babies at the hospital until they are ready to come home.

"Today was one of the most difficult days of my life," she captioned a photo from her pregnancy shoot. "I have been blessed with two beautiful baby girls but to have to leave them just tore me apart. Praying they can come home sooner than later. I'm missing them so much already."

She didn’t specify why her girls had to remain in the hospital, but regardless, we are praying they’ll be able to go home soon.

Prior to the birth of her twin girls, Erica was already a mother of one girl whom she shares with ex-boyfriend and former L&HH co-star Scrappy. She has not yet disclosed to the public who the father of her twins are.

We send our heartfelt congratulations to Erica on her new bundles of joy!