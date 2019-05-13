'Love & Hip Hop' Stars Brooke Valentine And Marcus Black Quietly Welcome Baby Girl

Another Love & Hip Hop baby is here!

Infamously on-again-off-again couple Brooke Valentine and Marcus Black recently revealed that they quietly welcomed a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram on Mother's Day, Black posted a couple of photos of the two with their new addition in tow. His caption briefly detailed the privacy of their big news and how much the "Girl Fight" singer means to him.

"What do you get a woman who only wants privacy and chic-fil-a???" he captioned the post. "I went back and forth all day on whether or not I was gon post this but I mean... it's Mother's Day babe. I just can't let the day end without publicly thanking you for our princess."

Black went on to mention the complications of Valentine's pregnancy, including the "high risk appointments, hospital stays and life's uncertainties," before commending her for "staying solid."

"You've always been ten toes down," he continued. "I never had to question where you stood in my life. My plan is to multiply your investment in my purpose."

He ended the heartfelt post, "I love you without conditions my n***a... Happy Mother's Day."

This is sure to come as a surprise to Love & Hip Hop fans as it was not even public knowledge that the singer was even expecting. Privacy levels on 10.

Congratulations to the couple on their new bundle of joy!