‘Empire’ And ‘Star’ Are Both Coming To An End

Lee Daniels is now saying goodbye to the two most prominent television projects of his career: Empire and Star.

Fox, the parent network for both series, announced on Monday that Empire is ending after its sixth season. The Taraji P. Henson-led TV drama defied ratings expectations when it first premiered in 2015, becoming one of the most popular primetime dramas on network television and earning seven Emmy nominations.

Though this news will certainly disappoint longtime Empire fans, according to Variety, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said during Monday's Upfront conference that the musical drama is set to go out with a bang. "We are turning the final season into a television event," he said before adding that there are "no plans" to include the show's recently embattled star, Jussie Smollett, in its concluding season.

Prior to the news of Empire's forthcoming series ending, it was also announced that Star, which airs immediately after Empire on the television roster, was also canceled following its recent season three finale.

Daniels, who serves as executive producer on both shows, recently took to Instagram to let fans of the Queen Latifah-led drama know that "this was not of my doing." He celebrated the series' cast with a lighthearted blooper montage.

Take a look, below: