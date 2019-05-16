Bill Cosby’s Wife Accuses Judge Of Racism For Making Him Look Like A ‘Brutal, Black Buck’

Despite rumors that she’s plotting her exit from their marriage, Bill Cosby's wife, Camille Cosby, continues to come to her husband's defense. Most recently, she took to his Instagram page to accuse a Pennsylvania judge of portraying the incarcerated comedian as a harmful African-American stereotype.

Taking aim at Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill, Camille Cosby extensively stressed her disapproval of his claim that her husband had a "signature" pattern of sexual assault. In the process of calling him out, she dropped a racial slur to depict her take on his actions.

"Now, after more than 50 years of work, that humanized the dehumanized; which also challenged the perpetual architects of racist, exploitive and greedy maneuvers that have enabled them to divide and conquer...my husband has been severely redefined by Judge O'Neill, despite having zero proof," she wrote.

She went on to criticize O'Neill and the media for trying "to turn Bill Cosby into one of the most insidious stereotypes of African-American men... the brutal, Black buck."

Her words come following a court filing released on Tuesday that showed O'Neill justify allowing five Cosby accusers to testify at his sex assault retrial.

"The defendant's actions were so distinctive as to become a signature," O'Neill wrote, according to Page Six. "The striking similarities between the assaults alleged by each woman were not confined to insignificant details."

The fallen comedian is currently serving a three-to-10-year sentence for drugging and molesting accuser Andrea Constand in 2004.