Kimbella’s Message About Juelz Santana Will Break Your Heart

Last December, Juelz Santana was sentenced to 27 months in prison on weapon and drugs charges stemming from a the New Jersey airport incident earlier in the year.

The Dipset rapper pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. In March, he began his stint in prison, and according to Kimbella Vanderhee, it’s been a hard few months so far but she’s never left his side.

Via a post on Instagram, Juelz’ wife and mother of his two kids, penned a very emotional message about Santana and says it’s taking a toll on her.

“There’s NOT a day or night that goes by that I do not miss my husband!

This challenge has been SO challenging for me, for my kids, for the family! I know everything happens for a reason and I’m letting GOD do his work and lead the way,” she captioned under a pic of Juelz. “I travel to Virginia every other week with my children to see my husband so they can spend quality time with their father, it feels so good to spend those hours with him during our visits, It’s not easy but I know that is what I’m supposed to do! It’s tough not having my husband by my side these past 3 months!! I’m staying positive, busy and holding our empire down! That’s ALL I KNOW!”

Kimbella also asks for prayers from her followers in hoping her husband can get out of prison ASAP. “Please continue to pray for my husband and our family during this time, we appreciate all your love and support!” she concluded.