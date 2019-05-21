Jeannie Mai Reveals She Was Locked Up Twice In Her 20s

Jeannie Mai usually has no problem opening up about her personal life, and she might have dropped her biggest bomb yet.

During The Real's Girl Chat segment on Monday, Mai, 40, revealed that she spent some time in the big house over the course of two months. That's not all — she added that she was locked up on two separate occasions: one at 22 and the other at 24.

Of course, her co-hosts were curious to know the details behind her shocking arrest.

"It's a long story, it's not part of this episode, trust me," she said. "We're trying to keep this a good family-friendly program."

After the other ladies threw a few jokes her way, Mai insisted that this wasn't the platform to share such a personal story. She did, however, stress that the rumors of jail are true.

"I'm not gonna share the story but I did two months and it's terrible, it's horrible," she said. "It's the worst of the worst.

She went on to share details of the communal showers and the food — which she said wasn't as bad as she had expected — before explaining the cliques that women formed behind bars.

"What's so weird is that in jail, all the groups hang out together by the culture," she said. "So, you got all the Black girls, all the Hispanics, all the Asians."

After her co-hosts all asked her to specify which group she joined, she admitted, "For some reason, the Black girls really liked me... I don't know why. Like, I was in there. Like, some of them are lifelong friends."

Watch Jeannie spill the tea about her days as a jailbird, below: