KeKe Palmer Opens Up About Past Abortion Following The 'Disheartening' Ban In Alabama

Keke Palmer is joining thousands of women who have shared abortion stories since the controversial Alabama and Georgia laws were passed last week.
The 25-year-old actress tweeted that she decided to get an abortion because she wasn’t ready to have a child during that portion of her life.
“I was worried about my career responsibilities and afraid that I could not exist as both a career woman and mother,” she tweeted, but later deleted, citing that the topic was way too nuanced for Twitter.
“Twitter is sometimes too flat and too short to express intimate sentiments. Words without context, very annoying,” she relayed in a new tweet. “I am disheartened about hearing the news in Alabama. I feel as if women rights laws are going backwards. Individual choice is being taken. I’m truly so confused at the world [right now] and the policies that follow.”
The end of Palmer’s tweet included #YouKnowMe, a hashtag Busy Philipps started to encourage women to reveal their abortion stories if they felt comfortable. Keke concluded her tweets about abortion by explaining how abortion and faith shouldn’t be connected.
“Making individual choices is not a betrayal to your faith,” she wrote. “Mainly, because God knows your heart and your journey. God never judges. I hate that it’s always a this vs that, instead of an ‘I understand YOUR PERSPECTIVE.’”
Georgia and Alabama now have the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. Other states are now considering similar bills. Ohio and Kentucky passed less restrictive, yet still extreme, “Heartbeat Bills” that make abortions illegal after six weeks.
