KeKe Palmer Opens Up About Past Abortion Following The 'Disheartening' Ban In Alabama

Keke Palmer is joining thousands of women who have shared abortion stories since the controversial Alabama and Georgia laws were passed last week.

The 25-year-old actress tweeted that she decided to get an abortion because she wasn’t ready to have a child during that portion of her life.

“I was worried about my career responsibilities and afraid that I could not exist as both a career woman and mother,” she tweeted, but later deleted, citing that the topic was way too nuanced for Twitter.

“Twitter is sometimes too flat and too short to express intimate sentiments. Words without context, very annoying,” she relayed in a new tweet. “I am disheartened about hearing the news in Alabama. I feel as if women rights laws are going backwards. Individual choice is being taken. I’m truly so confused at the world [right now] and the policies that follow.”