‘Basketball Wives’ Has A Brand-New Cast Member And She’s Not Afraid To ‘Make A Few Enemies’

On June 19, Basketball Wives will return, and so will drama and pettiness that plagued the previous season of the long-running series.

Everyone from Season 7 is returning for Season 8, plus one newcomer, Feby Torres who is the ex-girlfriend of Los Angeles Laker Lance Stephenson and the mother of this two children. The show’s producers describe her storyline as follows: “Newcomer Feby Torres is tired of being associated with her famous ex and is determined to make a new name for herself, even if that means making enemies.”

Welp! She certainly came to the right place.