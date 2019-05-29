‘Basketball Wives’ Has A Brand-New Cast Member And She’s Not Afraid To ‘Make A Few Enemies’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 01: (L-R) Malaysia Pargo, Evelyn Lozada, Jennifer Williams, Kristen Scott and guests attend the Jennifer Williams Classy Girl Wardrobe Sip & Shop at Beverly Muse on May 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Her former man plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Published 14 hours ago

On June 19, Basketball Wives will return, and so will drama and pettiness that plagued the previous season of the long-running series.

Everyone from Season 7 is returning for Season 8, plus one newcomer, Feby Torres who is the ex-girlfriend of Los Angeles Laker Lance Stephenson and the mother of this two children. The show’s producers describe her storyline as follows: “Newcomer Feby Torres is tired of being associated with her famous ex and is determined to make a new name for herself, even if that means making enemies.”

Welp! She certainly came to the right place.

The first trailer from the new season reveals that BBWs is not going to wait for the drama to build, rather they’re literally flinging it at fans of the show as a fight breaks out in the video with Evelyn Lozada jumping over a table to throw her hands.

Season 8 will bring back longtime cast member and creator Shaunie O’Neal along with Evelyn Lozada, Tami Roman, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, and Jennifer Williams. Kristen Scott, Cece Gutierrez, and Ogum Chijindu return for their second year, and as mentioned, Feby Torres.

The upcoming season’s synopsis lays out some of the storylines, reading, “On the motherhood front, O’Neal will focus on second chances and correcting her mistakes after her eldest son’s recent heart surgery; Christie deals with empty nest syndrome as her son heads to college; and Lozada tries to be the best mother to her two children until old habits resurface. Conflict is still at the heart of the series, and cast members including Roman, Pargo and Williams will be dealing with unresolved confrontations and unsettling rumors.”

Season 8 premieres June 19 at 8 pm EST. Watch the full first trailer below.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

