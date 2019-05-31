La La Anthony Lands Her Biggest Role Yet In This ’90s Classic Series Reboot

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 09: La La Anthony seen out and about in Manhattan on May 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

The actress stays booked.

La La Anthony continues to win in Hollywood. The actress, known most recently for appearing in the popular Starz drama Power, is confirmed to star in a recurring role on Fox's six-episode summer drama, BH90210.

According to Deadline, Anthony, 39, has been cast as Brian Austin Green's wife, Shay, in the series, which serves as a reboot to the classic '90s show Beverly Hills, 90210. The site describes her character as a "superstar hip-hop/pop artist" who is the "breadwinner of the family." Green, who plays her husband in the series, will play a stay-at-home dad to their three kids.

The actress recently took to Instagram to share her excitement about being involved in the major project.

"90210 IS BACK!!" she wrote. "I'm so honored to be joining the cast of 90210!! It's gonna be crazy! Excited to play the wife of the original Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green. Let's gooooo!!"

Take a look at her full post, below:

Fans of the original series may recall that it ended with Green's character, David Silver, marrying Tori Spelling's character, Donna Martin. However, the site reports that the new series reveals that David and Donna divorced following their daughter's birth.

BH90210 premieres on Wednesday, August 7, on Fox.

Take a look at a preview of what's to come, below:

(Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

