La La Anthony Lands Her Biggest Role Yet In This ’90s Classic Series Reboot

La La Anthony continues to win in Hollywood. The actress, known most recently for appearing in the popular Starz drama Power, is confirmed to star in a recurring role on Fox's six-episode summer drama, BH90210.

According to Deadline, Anthony, 39, has been cast as Brian Austin Green's wife, Shay, in the series, which serves as a reboot to the classic '90s show Beverly Hills, 90210. The site describes her character as a "superstar hip-hop/pop artist" who is the "breadwinner of the family." Green, who plays her husband in the series, will play a stay-at-home dad to their three kids.

The actress recently took to Instagram to share her excitement about being involved in the major project.

"90210 IS BACK!!" she wrote. "I'm so honored to be joining the cast of 90210!! It's gonna be crazy! Excited to play the wife of the original Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green. Let's gooooo!!"

Take a look at her full post, below: