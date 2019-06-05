Tiny Gives A Brutally Honest Update On Her Relationship With T.I.

Tameka "Tiny" Harris and her husband T.I. have had their fair share of ups and downs since they nearly divorced back in 2016. Their borderline split, sparked by rumors of the rapper's alleged infidelity, never materialized, but it seems as Tiny isn't above reminding her man what he's got.

The reality starlet recently posted an elusive message to her Instagram Story which read, "Dont lose yo b***h tryna keep up wit a h*e that cant keep up wit yo b***h."

Given her and Tip's years-long marriage woes, her followers assumed she was referring to him in the post. However, in a recent interview with Page Six, she clarified her intentions.

"Y'all cannot think, every time I post something, that means we're in a bad place," she said. "I posted it meaning... He needs reminding."

She went on to specify that her post "is not about my relationship at [this] time," before adding, "I mean, we good... this week."

