After Years Of Shade, It's All Love Between Wendy Williams And Kim Kardashian

When Wendy Williams was spotted hanging out with the KarJenner camp, it came as a serious surprise, especially since the daytime talk show host lives by the concept “say it like you mean it,” and isn’t afraid to critically speak her mind about the family’s hot topic moments.

Back in 2016, Williams suggested that Kim was faking her pregnancy with her son Saint West, that she shares with husband Kanye West.

“[Kim] seems like the type who might be able to get pregnant, but she’s using that woman’s trickery, you know what I mean? And so now it’s down to allegedly is she really pregnant or do they have a surrogate? Only time will tell,” Wendy said on her show.

This is just one of many shady moments from Willians over the years. However, on Friday (June 8), Wendy Williams spent the day with mogul Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner and it’s clearly all good!

Both seen rocking oversized sunglasses, the 54-year-old first shared a selfie photo of with momager, Kris, captioning the Instagram photo, “It’s Friday b***hes!!”